Addressing the Republic Summit 2023 on the theme - 'Time of Transformation', Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology made a major announcement of introducing Vande Bharat in three formats.

According to the Minister of Railways, the Vande Bharat train will be launched in three formats. These formats are:

Vande Bharat Chair craft format

Vande Bharat Metro format

Vande Bharat Sleeper format

#VaishnawAtRepublicSummit | Vande Bharat train will be in three formats chair craft format, metro format and sleeper format: Union Minister for IT & Railways @AshwiniVaishnaw at #RepublicSummit on #TimeOfTransformation



Tune in to here to watch-https://t.co/bTlC7TomBV pic.twitter.com/XVruGV3feu — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023

Ashwini Vaishnaw on Transformation of Indian Railways

"Change is happening in almost every dimension. In Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us a vision to fundamentally transform the passenger experience," Ashwini Vaishnaw said. The passenger experience has three major elements:

Stations

Trains

Entire operations

"Entire gamut has to be transformed. We have started physical work on about 200 odd stations and another 6 months will be practically working on another 1,200 stations. Some of these stations are large iconic stations. Many of them are midsize stations," the Minister of Railways said.

#VaishnawAtRepublicSummit | We are working on stations, we have started physical work on oddly 200 stations. Transformation of a station is the transformation of the entire town: Union Minister for IT & Railways @AshwiniVaishnaw elaborates Railways' vision in the… pic.twitter.com/LGTV1Cny6c — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Republic Summit 2023 with the theme 'Time of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi and will conclude today (April 26). The mega event will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.

Image: REPUBLIC