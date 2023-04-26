Last Updated:

Chairman of Vedanta Resouce Anil Agarwal at Republic Summit.


Anil Agarwal, who is the Chairman of Vedanta Resource, spoke at India's biggest news event - Republic Summit 2023, themed on "Time of Transformation." Speaking at Republic's mega show, the Vendata Resource chairman spoke on various matters, including India's development and how Indians are contributing to the economies of big countries, including the United States. 

In the last part of the interview, he concluded singing a patriotic song - Mere desh ki dharti. And outlined that "everything, right from human resources to gold, aluminum, and copper is available in our land." He also said, "This is my request from people working in the government that they should get ready to fulfil all the dreams of PM Modi. We need to work in such a way that we can achieve the dreams of our Modiji as soon as possible. The more our government officers will trust us, the further ahead we will go."

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2023, Vedanta Resource chairman Anil Agarwal said, "As all of you know, I come from a modest background but was always very ambitious. I always felt that if others could do it, why couldn't I? I had no godfather. I had to go somewhere where people didn't ask about the background. I landed at Heathrow Airport and decided to list my company here. On reaching there, I took two rooms. Also got a shared office. 50 million company was listed at 2 billion and raised to 35 billion. "We Indians can do anything."

The Republic summit began on April 25 and will conclude today on April 26. The chief guest for the summit is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event is witnessing the most influential voices from across the country from an intersection of spirituality, economy, politics, finance, global affairs, business, and governance among others.

