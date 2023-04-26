Republic Summit | 'Vedanta' Founder Elaborates On His Journey Of Building 35 Bn Company

Speaking on the second day of Republic Summit 2023, the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited Anil Agarwal opened up about his journey of building a successful company of 35 billion. Explaining his ride of making his company achieve great heights, the founder of Vedanta Resources stated that Indians today are achieving success everywhere across the world.

Describing his journey, Agarwal said, “I come from a modest background but was always very ambitious. I always felt if others could do it, why can't I? I had no godfather. I had to go somewhere where people didn't ask about the background. I landed at the Heathrow airport and decided I would list my company here.”

“I took two rooms in London. Also got a shared office. I listed a 50 million company into a 2 billion company and raised it to 35 billion,” he added.

‘World working because of Indians…’: Anil Agarwal

Hailing Indians for achieving great success in various fields across the globe, Anil Agarwal stated that the world is working because of Indians today. Wherever you go, you find Indians and their magnificent work. "In fact, even the Singapore government is being run by Indians,” he added. He meant how the Indian diaspora is irreplaceable globally. Further acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in helping India grow internationally, the Vedanta Resources Chairman said, “I salute our PM Modi and when I say I really mean it, he has given us a platform to stand out.”