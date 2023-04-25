Republic Summit: Watch Navy Chief Firing Boggling Numbers That Beam India’s Transformation

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar graced the third edition of the Republic Summit 2023, which is being held in the national capital. The Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Networks, Arnab Goswami, flagged off the third edition of the Republic Summit 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Chief Guest at the biggest news event of the year, the Republic Summit 2023, which is being held in the national capital.

On being asked about how big a blue water navy we will be by 2047, chief of the naval staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar said, "The Navy has taken upon itself. There are three major categories: Float-95; Move -65%; Fight-50-55%. We aim to become 100% by 2047 in all three categories."

"We are the builder's navy, not the buyer's navy," he added, "the Indian Navy will completely become 'Aatmanirbhar Navy' by 2047. We are taking inspiration from the ancient Indian knowledge system. INS Vikrant is a testimony to our aspirations and motivation, it shows what all we can achieve together."

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" is being held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.

Other keynote speakers at the Republic Summit 2023

This year's biggest news event is graced by India's business visionary, Uday Kotak, who delivered a keynote at the Republic Summit 2023, Uday Kotak is the managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Digital tech visionary Sridhar Vembhu also attended the Republic Summit. The list of speakers also includes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and India's leading strategist and thought leader, S Gurumurthy, who will also be attending the 3rd edition of the Republic Summit.

The Republic's biggest event was also graced by humanitarian, spiritual leader, and ambassador of peace Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar. The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, also took part in the Republic Summit 2023. Minister of Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw was also at the Republic Summit, among other speakers.