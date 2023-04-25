Republic Summit: We Are A Builder's Navy, Not A Buyer's Navy Anymore: Chief Of Naval Staff

In the third Edition of the Republic Summit 2023, Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar addressed the event on the theme ‘TIME OF TRANSFORMATION’ at Taj Palace, New Delhi today and tomorrow. While addressing the Republic Summit 2023 on Tuesday, the Navy chief talked about the blue water navy and "how we have transformed it over the years".

In the event, Abhishek Kapoor asked the Navy chief about the indigenous aircraft carrier and how it has contributed so much and in what manner to India's progress. To which Admiral R. Hari Kumar replied: "INS Vikrant stands testimony to our aspirations, motivations what we can achieve and we Indians have put minds to it and what we can achieve together." Further, he added: "We are a builder's navy, not a buyer's navy anymore." When asked if there is any sea consciousness today, the Navy chief said: "We are privileged to have an ocean named after our country. When India forgot about our sea was the time we lost our freedom. This awareness is there now."

Republic Media Network has hosted the much anticipated third edition of the ‘Republic Summit’ on the theme ‘TIME OF TRANSFORMATION’ at Taj Palace, New Delhi. With our 'Nation First' agenda, we put the focus on India - our culture, rich tradition, ideas, governance, and people of India to project the country as the emerging superpower that it is. India is a tribute to its intricate history, embedded with the world’s richest diversity. Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, on April 19, made the announcement that Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at India's biggest news event.