On day 2 of the Republic Summit 2023, the national president of the Bhartiya Janata Party JP Nadda addressed the gathering at via video conferencing at the hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest of the much-anticipated news event and will also address the gathering this evening.

On addressing the gathering of the summit JP Nadda said, "Many many congratulations to you for organizing this program, I thank Republic TV and Arnab Goswami ji for inviting me to this program. Friends, a time of change has been the goal of our party and Prime Minister Modi. From the days of Jana Sangh in 1951, the nation has always been paramount for us in our socio-political journey. We always worked with this mantra. All of you deserve thanks for the fact that we can see a glimpse of nationalism in your journalism. Republic Media Network and Arnab Goswami deserve congratulations for the way you are promoting the spirit of nationalism in the country through your news.

"We all should avoid that news that breaks the country, and mislead the public and we should take the attention of the people towards patriotism and the development of the country. Friends, it is the spirit of nationalism that unites the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Atac (Gujarat) to the Northeast", JP Nadda said.

"In a huge country like India where people of different castes, panth, religions, and languages live, the nation above all keeps them together in one thread. Nation First and in the same way Unity Among Diversity has been our mantra. When we say Nation First, thousands of people have sacrificed their lives for its spirit, which we should not forget. Even after 75 years of independence, we need to maintain that unbreakable spirit of nationalism like this because even today disruptive forces inside and outside the country raise their heads from time to time. Changing India is touching heights in every field. India's stun is ringing in the world today and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is most important in this. Under the leadership of Modi ji, we are moving forward with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas. My best wishes to Republic TV", JP Nadda continued.

The two-day Republic Summit 2023 with the theme 'Time of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi and will conclude today (April 26). The mega event will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.