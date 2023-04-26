Republic Summit: What Did Tim Cook Tell Ashwini Vaishnaw? Minister Reveals Uplifting Chat

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, commenced day two of the third edition of the Republic Summit 2023 today, April 26, at the National Capital. The biggest news event of the year, Republic Summit 2023, will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as chief guest today.

While talking to Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Networks Arnab Goswami, the railway minister spoke about his conversation with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Apple, Tim Cook, who recently visited India to inaugurate two Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi. Referring to the chat, Ashwini Vaishanaw said: "Recently, I asked Tim Cook about his take on India, and he said he was amazed by the confidence of this country." He further added: "Telecom is a gateway to the digital economy today. It's very important to have a very strong telecom sector in the country."

Republic Summit 2023

The first day of the two-day summit in New Delhi with the theme "Time of Transformation" got off to a promising start. The most respected and powerful voices from the intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond will be present at the summit.