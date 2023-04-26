Republic Summit | Why Some Don't Like Vande Bharat? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains

In the ongoing third edition of the Republic Summit, Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics & IT - Ashwani Vaishnaw - addressed the event on the theme 'Time of Transformation' at Taj Palace, New Delhi. While addressing the audience, he highlighted the importance of the Railways' thought process. He said that Railways thought process is "only about performance and meeting people's expectations."

Talking about the Bullet Train project, Vaishnaw said, "Last year, we created 81 km of tunnel for the bullet train project. The work is going on a torrent pace." He added that they are upgrading sections from 130 km/ per hour to 160 km/ per hour. Vaishnaw also mentioned that a large portion of the opposition doesn't like Vande Bharat. "There is a political discourse about it. A large portion of the opposition doesn't like Vande Bharat because they provided old designs. They kept India at a very dark place."

Moreover, Ashwani also announced the launch of ‘Vande Metro’ by December this year and clarified that the Vande Metro will be different from Vande Bharat trains as the "high-speed and frequency trains" will run between different cities and will provide "comfortable-affordable travel".

About Republic Summit 2023

Republic organised a two-day summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' at New Delhi. The event began on April 25 and will conclude on April 26. The chief guest for the summit is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event is witnessing the most influential voices across the country from an intersection of spirituality, economy, politics, finance, global affairs, business, and governance among others.