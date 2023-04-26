Will Keep Meeting Nitish, Kejriwal & Find A Way: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav On Oppn Unity

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addressed the third edition of the Republic Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest of India's biggest news event.

On being questioned about the unison of opposition parties against the ruling BJP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "What's wrong with meeting political parties? There are alliances in democracy. The BJP too had alliances when they were in opposition. We have to find a way to counter the BJP."

"I will keep meeting Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM) and Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi CM) and find a way," he continued.

He further took a jibe at the BJP and added, "The BJP is spreading hatred. It's a fight against those who are spreading hatred."

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit in New Delhi with the theme "Time of Transformation" has seen some of the biggest names in the country grace the occasion. The most respected and powerful voices from the intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond have graced the summit.