Will Speak On Basis Of What's Allowed Under Constitution: Law Minister Rijiju's Strong Msg

Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju said that he will speak out if he has to as a legislator even if some people don't like what he says. He, however, said that he would not violate the constitutional norms to present his views.

"There are certain elements within the judiciary when you get into the domain of executive or legislature then certainly, as a law minister I will have to make my point very very cleary, very firmly," Rijiju said at the Republic Summit 2023.

#RijijuAtRepublicSummit | We are a govt that has given maximum space and respect to the judiciary. In the last 9 years, we have not taken a single step that undermines the independence of the judiciary: Union Minister for Law and Justice @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/lruQSnw2nl — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023

'I will speak what is expected of me': Rijiju

"I don't want to sound arrogant but let me be very clear that whatever I speak, I will speak on the basis of what is being allowed under the constitution, under the law and what is expected of the law minister. If some people don't like it, I can't help it but I have to speak out whatever is necessary as a law minister," the minister said.

While the differences between the Centre and the judiciary has been apparent lately, Rijiju said that "we are a government which has given maximum space and respect to the judiciary."

"In the last 9 years, we have not taken a single step that undermines the independence of the judiciary," he added.