Republic Summit: 'World Is Betting On India's Economic Transformation,' Says Amitabh Kant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest at the biggest news event of the year - the Republic Summit 2023 - which will be held on April 25 and 26 in New Delhi.

In the 3rd Edition of Republic Summit, G20 Sherpa, India and Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will share his insights under 'Time of Transformation' at the most awaited and biggest news event.

"There's always the belief that we all must be futuristic in our thinking for the Indian economy. This transformational growth will be driven by the technology and sunrise sectors that will enable a new era of prosperity in India's growth story. The world is betting on India's economic transformation, and this is India's opportunity to make itself a global hub for manufacturing and an export nation. This is a huge opportunity to build an India brand and enhance the quality of Indian products and services, and it is also a massive opportunity to penetrate global chains. India's digital infrastructure story is truly the magnum opus of this economic transformation. This is the most opportune time for India to transform from merely aspiring to truly realising its potential and becoming a global power. I look forward to speaking on this time of transformation and the third edition of Republic Summit 2023," Amitabh Kant told the Republic Media Network ahead of Republic Summit 2023.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' will be held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs and beyond.