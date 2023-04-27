Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday graced the third edition of 'Republic Summit 2023' on the second and expressed his views on various aspects related to development, infrastructure and economy, while delivering his keynote address at the event. Addressing the audience, he explained the meaning of 'highway to success', how the road to a five trillion dollar economy goes through the development of infrastructure and pin-pointed four important points of infrastructure development.

Nitin Gadkari quoted the 35th President of America, John F Kennedy, who had once said, "American roads are not good because America is rich, but America is rich because the American roads are good. So, prosperity comes from roads."

Water, Power, Transport and Communication are 4 important aspects

The Union Minister said, "India is the fastest growing economy in the world and our Prime Minister has taken a resolution to make India's economy a 5 trillion dollar economy and the most important thing to achieve the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' dream is infrastructure." He further added, "The four important aspects of infrastructure are water, power, transport and communication. Lack of development of these four aspects will result in less numbers of industries. Less industries will result in less progress of the country, less progress will attract no capital investment and lack of industry and capital investment will not build employment potential in the country, which will ultimately lead us to nowhere to fulfill our commitment of eradication of poverty."

"So, we are building world-class infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will play an important role in the development of the nation," the former BJP national president remarked.

How logistic cost is important

Elaborating on how logistic cost is important for development, Union Minister Gadkari stated, "There are three important aspects for world economy and the most important of them is logistic cost. In India, we have logistic cost at around 14% to 16%, in America and European countries they have logistic cost at around 12% and in China they have logistic cost at around 8% to 10%. So, if we have to sustain in the world's competitive market, we will have to bring down our logistic cost, for which we will naturally have to build better roads."