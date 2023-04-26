Routes To Dirty Cash & Black Money Have Been Blocked & Intercepted By Modi, Says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the mega news event- Republic Summit 2023, on the theme ‘TIME OF TRANSFORMATION’ at Taj Palace, New Delhi. PM Modi, while addressing the event, spoke on black money and how his government has ensured plugging the holes in black money.

Talking about curtailing the black money earnings of corrupt people, PM Modi said, “The resentment that is visible and the ruckus that is taking place is because Modi has closed the way of black earnings of some people forever. Now there is no half-hearted isolated approach in the fight against corruption, now it is an integrated & institutionalised approach, it is our commitment. Now you tell me, whose black earnings will stop, will he abuse me or not? You will be surprised to know that because of JAM Trinity (Jan, Aadhar, Mobile), 10 crore fake beneficiaries of the government schemes are out.”

Talking about fake beneficiaries in the system, PM Modi stated, “These 10 crores were those who used to take the benefits of the government policies but these 10 crores were those who were never born but government money was being sent in their names. Now think that the Congress government was sending money to the people more than the total population of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana. If our government would not have removed these 10 crore names from the system, then the situation could have been very dire.”

Narrating the execution front of the situation, he said, “Such a big work has not been done just like that, for this first Aadhaar was given constitutional status, more than 45 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened in mission mode, so far Rs 28 lakh crore has been transferred to crores of beneficiaries through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) and DBT means commission stop, leakage stop.”