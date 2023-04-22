Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav To Attend The 3rd Edition Of Republic Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest at the biggest news event of the year, the Republic Summit 2023, which will be held on April 25 and 26 in New Delhi.

Former Chief Minister of UP and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will be another prominent figure from Indian politics who will brace the event among other notable leaders from his front.

Akhilesh Yadav to attend Republic Summit 2023

Two days to go for the most anticipated news event of India. We are delighted to announce that Samajwadi Party president @yadavakhilesh will be at the 3rd edition of #RepublicSummit.

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/41E2Exmycf — Republic (@republic) April 22, 2023

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' will be held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs and beyond.

Other guests at Republic Summit

This year's biggest news event will be graced by India's business visionary Uday Kotak, who will deliver a keynote at the Republic Summit 2023, Uday Kotak is the managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Digital tech visionary Sridhar Vembhu will also attend the Republic Summit. The list of speakers also includes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and India's leading strategist and thought leader, S Gurumurthy, who will also be attending the 3rd edition of the Republic Summit.

The Republic's biggest event will also be graced by humanitarian, spiritual leader, and ambassador of peace Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar. The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will also be taking part in the Republic Summit 2023. Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister of India, will also be the key speaker at the event. Minister of Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw will also be at the Republic Summit, among other speakers.