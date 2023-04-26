Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, while speaking at the third edition of the Republic Summit on theme 'Time of Transformation', touched upon the topic of same-sex marriage. Jethmalani said that “I had a brief from both sides. I was considering what to do and I found ultimately that this was an issue where the heart and head collided."

"My heart was like you know to expand inclusion and give the LGBTQ community same marriage rights as the rest. But when I got into reading the whole case, I realised that the judiciary had perhaps not thought it out well because this is a stupendous task. Marriage is a whole set of rights and obligations. It is not just a solemnisation ceremony. It takes you into personal law. So I withdrew from this case altogether," he disclosed.

This is a matter for parliament, says Jethmalani

The matter is subjudice, in other words, the case is ongoing. Mahesh Jethmalani shared his insights on the developments that have taken place until now. "On the first day itself, I was not surprised, the Supreme Court said that we are not going to touch personal law. If at all, we will give the LGBTQ community the right to marriage, within the Special Marriage Act. Now, that itself has a whole lot of problems," he said.

Jethmalani added that the court itself was wondering if it can even use the Special Marriage Act. The issue, Jethmalani pointed out, is that the Special Marriage Act itself refers to man and woman specifically, which means that the Act is specifically talking about a hetrosexual relationship. "If the word man and woman is used, we have a problem here starting with the LGBTQ community itself," he pointed out.

"This is not an interpretation task. If it was a matter of simple interpretation, it could have been done. But it requires amendment and requires redefining a lot of words. It is a legislative task. In other words, this is a matter exclusively meant for the parliament," he concluded. Earlier in the day, Smriti Irani alluded to this as well.

Smriti Irani had stated, "Let the wisdom of parliament prevail," while speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the issue. Further, she added, "It was created under an act of parliament, let parliament deliberate on it."

