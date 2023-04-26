Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani, during her interview at Republic Summit 2023. Spoke about the Centre's steps regarding the Waqf Board and answered if the Centre is trying to break apart the body managing properties related to the Waqf Boards. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, she talked about the National Waqf Development Corporation Limited (Nawadco) which was setup in 2014 by former PM Dr Manmohan Singh.

"It (Nawadco) was made live by Shri Manmohan Singh in 2014 just before the general elections. Nawadco is the only section 25 company in the country that has been given the mandate to take money from the taxpayers, to help maintain, develop, economically resuscitate private Waqf properties. That it is an anomaly is true. That there is no other section 25 company in the country where taxpayers' money is used to maintain personal private properties of a particular religious dispensation in the country," Irani said. She added that "I will work on equality" since this privilege is not for every religion.

Earlier this year, the Centre absolved the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) of all matters pertaining to 123 properties in New Delhi. This means that the government will take over all the 123 properties which include mosques, dargah and graveyards. After the Waqf Board approached the Delhi HC against the Centre's decision, the latter argued that the Board is not the owner of the properties and can only be a custodian.

Also Read - Smriti Irani Slams Congress At Republic Summit

Smriti Irani vows 'equality to all'

Refraining from directly clarifying Centre's plan of action, she said, "I wonder why Dr. Manmohan Singh felt that a section 25 company has to be specifically created to look after private properties of a particular religious community." "I have never spoken to Dr. Manmohan Singh about it but I believe there is a sense of outrage about it. I cannot be callous and irresponsible and make pronouncements about what I am to do with that particular institution. I can only say this that I am sworn to uphold the constitution and ensure that all Indians are equal under law and I promise you that equality is all that I will say," she further said.

Also Check - Republic Summit 2023 Live Updates