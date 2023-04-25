Global spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar gave his outlook towards karma and its essence. During an in-depth conversation with Republic’s Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday, April 25, he elaborated on if one can measure Karma on a weighing scale.

During a rapid-fire session at Republic Summit, the Indian yoga guru: “Karma is action impression and impact. Karma is the action and it is the impression that propels you to act in a certain way. The impact of the action comes to you… the fruit of actions that comes to you, that’s also called Karma." He further spoke on wide-ranging topics including the Russia-Ukraine war and the US mass shootings. However, the one thing he emphasised was the importance of wisdom and how it can transform one’s life.

#SriSriAtRepublicSummit | Spirituality is part of everyone's DNA. Compassion, Sense of service, Belongingness- this is spirituality: Global humanitarian & spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at #RepublicSummit theme #TimeOfTransformation pic.twitter.com/NJJjnZHSq0 — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023

‘When wisdom touches one’s life transformation happens’: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

The spiritual leader talked about the importance of wisdom in one’s life and how it can transform life altogether. "When wisdom touches one's life, transformation happens,” he explained. “Clarity in mind, purity in heart and sincerity in action is the baseline of spirituality," he added. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also emphasised how peace can bring prosperity to society. "Peace is the basic thing, that can bring prosperity to the society,” he stressed. The spiritual guru also talked about how change is the order of the world. "Change is the order of the world. Change for the better is called transformation. We don't want change that will bring more pain and suffering to humanity,” he concluded.