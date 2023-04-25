Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Has 'very Personal' Advice For India's Politicians; 'Put Yourself...'

Global Humanitarian and Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday shared advice for Indian politicians during the sit-in interview at Republic TV's 2023 summit themed 'Time Of Transformation'. "This advice is very personal," Gurudev noted, prompting laughter amongst his audience. "Look at the people, look at their needs," he maintained as Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami joked whether he was deflecting the question. "Put yourself into service to uplift this country [India]," the spiritual leader stressed.

Sri Sri Gurudev on thresholds of transformation: India's perspective

On the question of what are the thresholds of transformation for India as a country and broadly as a society, Gurudev responded that “change is the order of the world” and the bedrock of efficient functioning of the society. “What doesn’t change gets stagnant,” and change towards betterment, one that is more evolutionary is the ultimate “transformation,” Gurudev noted, adding that this would be the transformation India is aiming for.

The baseline for transformation is “comfort for people in society,” the spiritual leader said.

When asked by Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, how India, viewed as a ‘bright spot’ globally, can turn into a guiding power despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Ukraine war, economic meltdown, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar remarked that India must aspire for the progress that is "sustainable and well rooted in Indian culture."

#SriSriAtRepublicSummit | WATCH the viral moment as the audience breaks into laughter when Global humanitarian & spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar shares his advice for Indian politicians at #RepublicSummit - https://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L @SriSri | #TimeOfTransformation pic.twitter.com/NocmSxnMVP — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023

“For this think tank of India needs to be proactive and well infiltrated across all domains of society,” Sri Sri Ravi Shankar noted.

The spiritual leader underscored the objective of his nationwide mental health project ‘Har Ghar Dhyan’ that he launched in collaboration with Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai which aims to educate Indian youth in urban and semi-urban areas about mental health. The project creates a resilient future for Indians and works along the lines of the Jan-Bhagidari model.

“What can make our society happier?” Gurudev asked. “Suicide rates have skyrocketed, every 40 seconds an individual is committing suicide. This isn’t the society we’re looking for," he iterated. "Domestic violence, stress, and tensions have spiked, and people are dying of heart attacks. What’s the point of [progress] without mental wellness?” he asked.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar further touched upon the prejudice in the Western media about the alleged religious divisions in the Eastern countries. “There’s more negative news about India than positive, and most aren’t factual. But people in India no longer buy into this negative perspective.”

He continued that people with negative mindsets are getting more vocal on social media than positive ones.” India is a knowledge-based society, it is a “Vishwa guru” and has to take the role of leading the global societies, he furthermore stressed the idea of India's future as a "transformative" society.