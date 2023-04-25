Global Humanitarian, Spiritual Leader And Peace Ambassador Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, enlightened the audience at the Republic Summit. While expressing his thoughts on a variety of subjects relating to spirituality, yoga, conflict, he said that ‘Polarisation is not possible for long’, as it is basic human nature to come together.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, while addressing the issue of polarisation in foreign countries, stated, "Polarisation is not possible for very long and it is human nature to be together. Only India can bridge the gap of political polarisation among foreign countries." “Political polarisation in America is at its peak today,” he further said.

“England and France were at loggerheads for so long, but now they are together,” he stated.

Talking about media prejudice against India, Sri Sri Ravishankar said, “International media has a lot of prejudice against the eastern countries and there is more negative news about India than positive news.” “Negative-minded people are more proactive than the positive ones.”

In the ongoing 3rd edition of the Republic Summit, Global Humanitarian, Spiritual Leader And Peace Ambassador Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, said, "Change is the order of the world. Change towards the better is called transformation. We don't want change that will bring more pain and suffering to humanity."

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" is being held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and is witnessing the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.