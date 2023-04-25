Sridhar Vembu At Republic Summit: Here Are The Top Quotes From Zoho CEO's Inspiring Talk

Zoho co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu addressed India's biggest news event - Republic Summit 2023 and spoke about the strength of the country. He also said that India can become a global leader and vishwaguru if we overcome the prevailing challenges.

Here are the top highlights from Sridhar Vembu's address:

- "I believe once we catch up, our model of development will become the model for the world. We have to be the Vishwa Guru because these are problems that nobody has figured out." said the Zoho CEO.

- Vembu also spoke about One District One R&D activity and said, "Our Prime Minister speaks about One District, One Product but I would enhance with One District, One R&D activity. One area in which we must be a global leader."

- The Zoho CEO urged for more investment in R&D and said, "We need to invest in research and development. If you look at our industry broadly, we spend as little as 1 or 2 percent of GDP in commercial R&D."

- Speaking about the challenges faced by India Vembu said, "We will address such problems because our political system is much more flexible, I believe we learn lessons faster here and then we have our own vastness, distinctive nature, and advantage in experimenting to find solutions."

- He said, "Our civilisational strength is our fundamental strength. This is existent in rural India, where you're safe even without a police force. This is important for R&D investment and it also has growth with equity. Along with growth, we also have to ensure that the fruits of growth reach all segments of our society, particularly to also our younger people so that they don't feel I don't have opportunities."

- In a strong message, Vembu asked why India should be told how to run. "Nobody tells the US how to run their finance system. Why should anyone tell us how to run our country? Don't we know how to run our country? Will they come and tell us how to run it? That comes because of our lack of capabilities. The fact that we still depend on them for technology. The only way we become truly sovereign, independent, strength is when we have those capabilities here, and that has to be our national mission."

- He also pitched for a private-public corporation partnership and said, "I have outlined how we catch up investment in R&D, focused R&D in critical technologies, that has to be done by our private sector with government bodies and research labs participating in it. So it has to be a private-public corporation but the private sector must lead the way, must invest."

- Speaking about the human resources in India and states, Vembu said, "The Kongu region in Tamil Nadu is quite prosperous. There are numerous engineering colleges. We have to use those resources. If you want to see what all of India would look like in the next 10 to 15 years you can actually visit the Coimbatore belt."

- Speaking about the protection of environment, he said, "We have to save our planet. These are some important questions that means that prosperity with contentment. Are we burning up our planet in the quest to be prosperous? We have to offer solutions to the world."

- At the Summit, he said, "We need to look at the critical part between a low-income and high-income economy."

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" is taking place in New Delhi over two days - April 25 and 26 - and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.