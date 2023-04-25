Strategic Power Most Important Lesson India Has Learnt From Ukraine War: Army Chief Pande

The Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, Manoj Pande, addressed this year's mega event and the 3rd Edition of the Reublic Summit on Tuesday (April 25). The Army Chief spoke to Republic on wide issues ranging from India's security to the country's transformation journey in the field of military.

Speaking at the Republic Summit, COAS outlined the lessons that India has learned from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on the strategic domain, operational level, and technical ground.

'Countries will not hesitate to wage war when national interest is concerned,' says COAS General Pande

Speaking to Republic TV , COAS Manoj Pande said, "One of the important lessons that India has learned from the Ukraine-Russia war at the strategic level is that it has reaffirmed the revelance of strategic power." He went on to say, "The war has shown that where national interests are involved, countries will not hesitate to go to war. Secondly, the land will always remain a decisive domain for warfare, especially where there are contested borders, like ours. The notion of victory will continue to remain land-centric, and this is the second important thing." As far as the operations themselves are concerned, it is not going to be a kinetic operation or as pure as we know. We already have multidoman operations, and so the importance of cyber, electric, or space warfare, or for that matter, influence operations, I think is going to gain more salience in the coming days."

"We need to prepare ourselves and build our capacities to be able to successfully prosecute operations in all the domains and fight across the spectrum," he added.

COAS Pande also spoke on topics like the "future of soldiers in the Indian Army," Agniveer scheme, and its benefits for the country, among other key issues.

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi and will conclude on April 26. The mega event will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs and beyond.