In the ongoing 3rd edition of the Republic Summit, Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju, addressed the event on the theme ‘Time Of Transformation’ at Taj Palace, New Delhi. While addressing the event, he addressed topics on judiciary, Supreme Court, Constitution, same-sex marriage and many other issues.

On the marathon hearing going in the Supreme Court on same-sex marriage, Kiren Rijiju said that he doesn’t want to make this government versus judiciary.

Addressing the issue of Same-sex marriage, the Law Minister said, “Our law officers are representing the government’s point of view but this is not at all a matter between the court and the government. It is a matter which concerns every citizen of India. It is the question of people’s will. The will of the people is reflected in the parliament or in the legislature, the assemblies and different forums where we have elected people,” , “Right after panchayat level if five wise men decide something which is correct according to them , I cannot make any kind of adverse comment against them. But if people don’t want it, you can’t impose things on the people,”

Talking about the matter of institution of marriage, he stated, “A sensitive and important matter like the institution of marriage has to be decided by the people of the country. Supreme Court definitely has the power to issue certain directions; Under Article 142 they can make law also, if there are some vaccum if they feel they want to fill up with certain provisions they can. But when it comes to a matter which affects every citizen of the country the Supreme Court is not the forum to decide on behalf of the people of the country.”

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 is witnessing the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.