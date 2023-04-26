'The Talks Could Not Materialise': Asaduddin Owaisi On AIMIM's Role In Karnataka Polls

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddint Owaisi was present to speak to the gathering of the Republic Summit 2023 that is being organised in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief guest of the most anticipated news event of the year and will address the gathering this evening.

Asaduddin Owaisi on his party's role in the Karnataka Election

On being asked about his party's role in the Karnataka elections and his party being in talks for alliance with HD Kumaraswamy's JDS Asaduddin Owaisi said: "You people get wrong, we respect KCR for what he has done in Telangana and he has done a tremendous job. Due to his work, we have the highest per capita income of any state in India and the credit has to be given to him but I am not that very close to influencing his political decisions. Yes in Karnataka we were in talks but unfortunately, the talks could not materialise and it didn’t effectify so any way we will leave it there."

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs and beyond.

Key speakers of Republic Summit 2023

This year's biggest news event will be graced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and India's leading strategist and thought leader, S Gurumurthy.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will also participate in the Republic Summit 2023.