Uday Kotak On How Things Have Changed In Trade Deal Negotiations With UK

India's growth at an exponential rate is the befitting response to how the tables have turned with the British, the CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank asserted at the third edition of the Republic Summit 2023, India’s biggest news event of the year. During the highly celebrated summit being organised in Taj Palace, Delhi, the banking giant also touched upon India’s trade deals with the countries like the United Kingdom. During his thought-provoking conversation with Republic Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Kotak also talked about the British public’s outlook towards UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“Negotiate and have a fair trade deal with India that benefits both nations. We need to stop the noise of the populous in both countries,” the CEO of the Indian banking institution asserted when asked about the trade deal with the United Kingdom. Kotak emphasised how the Indian economy and the Banking sector have “taken its own position and did not follow the West”. Kotak also talked about how some members of the British public perceive UK PM Rishi Sunak entering into the deal with India. “Some people of the UK are actually alleging to the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that ‘you are weak-kneed and selling out to India’. Can you imagine that the country which ran India for few hundred years, where we always felt that we were sold out to them is actually thinking the other way”, he added, reiterating how the tables have turned.

#UdayKotakAtRepublicSummit | Negotiate and have a fair trade deal with India that benefits both nations. We need to stop the noise of the populous in both countries: @udaykotak, CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares his strong message for UK PM Rishi Sunak at #RepublicSummit -… pic.twitter.com/GfvYalF0pf — Republic (@republic) April 25, 2023

‘India has the opportunity to become world-class economy’: Kotak

Given the exponential growth rate of the Indian economy, the Indian billionaire made it clear that the Indian “economy” has the opportunity to become a world-class economy. "The Indian rupee is stable. India has an opportunity to become a world-class economy. Most of us are comfortable with the US dollar, and Russian one but not with Chinese currency. We should be the favoured nation whom the world can trust," he asserted. "India has thoroughly navigated geopolitics. India has taken its own position and did not follow the West. The way India has navigated geo politics is worth appreciating,” he further added.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" is taking place in New Delhi today and tomorrow and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond. This year's biggest news event was graced by India's business visionary Uday Kotak, who delivered a keynote speech at the Republic Summit 2023. Uday Kotak is the managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahinda Bank. Digital tech visionary Sridhar Vembhu will also attend the Republic Summit. The list of speakers also includes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and India's leading strategist and thought leader, S Gurumurthy, who will also be attending the 3rd edition of the Republic Summit.