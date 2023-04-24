Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju To Grace India's Biggest News Event- Republic Summit 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest at the biggest news event of the year, the Republic Summit 2023, which will be held today and tomorrow in New Delhi. Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami made the announcement on the primetime debate, calling it a matter of immense pride for the entire Republic Media Network.

In the third Edition of the Republic Summit, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will participate in the year's biggest news event. Union Minister for Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and many more prominent personalities will mark their presence at the event.

Take a look at a glimpse of #RepublicSummit speakers! The most anticipated event will be graced by India's business visionaries and charismatic political personalities.

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' will be held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.

With our 'Nation First' agenda, we put the focus on India - our culture, rich tradition, ideas, governance, and people of India to project the country as the emerging superpower that it is. India is a tribute to its intricate history, embedded with the world’s richest diversity.

This year's biggest news event will be graced by India's business visionary Uday Kotak, who will deliver a keynote at the Republic Summit 2023. Uday Kotak is the Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Digital Tech visionary and Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu will also attend the Republic Summit. The list of speakers also includes Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and India's leading strategist and thought leader, S Gurumurthy, who will also be attending the 3rd edition of the Republic Summit.

The Republic Summit will also be graced by humanitarian, spiritual leader, and ambassador of peace Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar. Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh will be a speaker at the Republic Summit 2023. The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, will also be taking part in the Summit. Piyush Goyal, who is the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, will also be a key speaker at the event. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will also be part of the Republic Summit 2023. Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani will also speak on the occasion.

