Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav attended the third edition of the Republic Summit. Where he spoke on a wide range of topics, including the country's journey of internal and external transformation. Also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and work that have brought remarkable change in the country.

"Transformation is not just external transformation. The outer transformation is only cosmetic. Transformation also means the transformation of thoughts and the inner world. Prime Minister Modi has galvanised transformation. Last mile and targeted delivery has been a key focus. The transformation has seen last-man delivery and last-mile delivery," said Bhupender Yadav at Republic Summit 2023.

"In 2015, India was also among other developing countries to raise its concerns in the Paris Agreement. I want to say that the feat India has achieved is spectacular. In 2015, India had eight nationally determined contributions (NDCs), of which five were qualitative and three were quantitative," he said.

Stressing that the Centre had promised to produce 165 gigawatts in the field of renewable energy, he stressed: "We had said that we would reduce the carbon footprint by 40%; and we had promised that the country's green area would be increased by 33%. When the Glasgow meeting was held, we as a country can now say that our promise to produce 165 gigawatts in the field of renewable energy was achieved nine years earlier than committed. We had promised to complete this by 2030, but we fulfilled our promises in 2021."

The two-day Republic Summit 2023 with the theme 'Time of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi and will conclude on April 26. The mega event will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.

