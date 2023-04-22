Union Railways & Communication Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Speak At Republic Summit 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest at the biggest news event of the year, the Republic Summit 2023, which is taking place today and tomorrow in New Delhi.

Union Minister for Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw will attend the third Edition of the Republic Summit, this year's biggest news event.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to attend Republic Summit 2023

Take a look at a glimpse of #RepublicSummit speakers! The most anticipated event will be graced by India's business visionaries and charismatic political personalities. Stay tuned!#RepublicSummit2023 #India pic.twitter.com/VvC7BY5NtO — Republic (@republic) April 22, 2023

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs and beyond.

Key speakers of Republic Summit 2023

This year's biggest news event will be graced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and India's leading strategist and thought leader, S Gurumurthy.

The Republic Summit will also be graced by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.