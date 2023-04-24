Last Updated:

Union Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani To Speak At Republic Summit 2023

Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani will attend this year's biggest news event

Republic Summit 2023
 
Smriti Irani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest at the biggest news event of the year, the Republic Summit 2023. Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami made the announcement on the primetime debate, calling it a matter of immense pride for the entire Republic Media Network.

In the third Edition of the Republic Summit, Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani will attend this year's biggest news event. Union Minister for Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and many more prominent personalities will mark their presence at the event. 

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' will be held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26 and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs and beyond.

Key speakers of Republic Summit 2023

This year's biggest news event will be graced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and India's leading strategist and thought leader, S Gurumurthy.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will also participate in the Republic Summit 2023. 

