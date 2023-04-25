Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday virtually attended the Republic Summit 2023 and addressed the audience with his inspirational and insightful speech. During the occasion, he highlighted the initiatives and government projects that have led Uttar Pradesh towards transformation.

While virtually addressing the event, the UP CM asserted, "UP is the centre of transformation as it's transforming day by day. I am fortunate that UP has witnessed the change under PM Modi's leadership. UP was regressed in all the sectors earlier but today, it has become the hub of transformation."

He further highlighted that UP is the best known state as the preferred location for investment across the country and the globe. "UP has become a revenue surplus state and tops in the implementation of central welfare schemes. The development model laid by the BJP in the last 6 years is visible," he said.

'UP's identity is strict law and order'

The Chief Minister laid emphasis on the transformation that has been seen in the law and order situation in the state. "Improved condition of law and order has become the identity of Uttar Pradesh. There have been no riots since the BJP came to power 6 years back. No freehand is being given to miscreant, who attempts to disrupt peace-hood."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also mentioned about the infrastructural projects being implemented, playing a key role in the state's transformation. He asserted that new expressways are being built to bring ease of transportation for the people. "Ganga expressway's construction is in full swing to improve road connectivity. Further, the country's first inland waterway has also started in UP."

Republic Summit 2023

UP CM Yogi Adityanath attended the two-day Republic Summit 2023 based on the theme 'Time of Transformation', being held in New Delhi on April 25 and 26. The event is slated to witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also grace the event on April 26 with his presence and insightful address.