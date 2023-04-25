Republic Summit | Vande Bharat's Sudhanshu Mani Recalls The Doubts Over Budget Of Train

Vande Bharat Express 'mastermind' Sudhanshu Mani recalled the time when the budget of India’s very own Vande Bharat trains was in question. The rail consultant and the man behind one of India’s most innovative trains, spoke at the 3rd edition of the Republic Summit 2023, on Tuesday. From success to the journey of calculated risks, Mani talked about how his brainchild came to reality and revolutionise the Indian railway sector. During his speech, Mani talked about the time when many were wondering who will take the burden if things go south.

“There was a doubt about the 200 cr budget of the train. They were worried about who will be the scapegoat if things go south. I told them, your leader will be the scapegoat as I am retiring anyway. What can they do to a retired person,” Mani asserted. He then went on to talk about how he fulfilled his dream despite the presence of these doubts. “I was heading the big factory, I have fulfilled my dream but there were some doubts. They thought I was seeking publicity, spinning a yarn. I told them I will build the train in one-third of the cost,” he added. The railway genius stated that for decades the country never had a train that it was capable of making.

'I am a Railway Man for life’: Mani

The rail prodigy talked about his legacy with Vande Bharat and his prolific career. Mani made it clear that he will be the ‘railway man’ for life. “I am a Railwayman for life, any attempt to derail me won’t work,” he asserted. “When I joined Railways, I wondered why don’t we have aesthetically better and superior technological trains?” he added. Earlier this week Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vande Bharat Express in Kerala.

Republic Summit 2023

