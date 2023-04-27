'Vastu Shastra Behind Northeast's Luck': Himanta Sarma's Hilarious Take On Assam's Growth

In the 3rd edition of the Republic Summit which was held on April 25 and 26, Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressed the event on the theme ‘Time of Transformation’ at Taj Palace, New Delhi. While addressing the event, he touhed upon many topics spanning from GDP, opposition, Vedic Philosophy, UCC and many other topics.

When Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami asked CM Himanta Sarma about Assam being a hub of action politically, the Assam CM said, “If you follow Vastu-Shastra then Northeast side is the holiest. Everything you start from Northeast is bound to succeed. You start everything from Northeast, 100% success is ensured. This is as per our ancient Vastu-Shastra, so you should start a studio of Republic from Northeast.”

Talking about the growth of Assam, Himanta Sarma said, “Whatever we do or whatever step forward is being taken, the ultimate aim is the development of the state. My first target is to bring Assam into the top 10 states in GDP, literacy, and per capita income and then in the top five states."

Sarma recalled the time before 2014 in which gunfire and bomb explosions were a frequent occurrence in the lives of people living in the northeastern states. CM Sarma then asserted that things have changed since then as he stated, "Peace has returned to the Northeastern part, connection with the rest of the country has become stronger and the Northeast has been brought into the mainstream. Perception related to the Northeast has changed,"

He also said that if he will get the opportunity to write history and assess the administration of Modi Ji then, “One of the most successful effort of this government was the outreach in Northeast.”