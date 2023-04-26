Republic Summit | We Are A Govt That Has Given Maximum Space, Respect To Judiciary: Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice while speaking at the third edition of the Republic Summit remarked, “We are a government which has given maximum space and respect to the judiciary.”

“We are a government which has given maximum space and respect to the judiciary. In the last nine years, we have not taken a single chance that will undermine the independence of the Judiciary. The independence of the judiciary is absolutely necessary for democracy. We are also concerned about the strength of the judiciary,” Rijiju said.

Reforms, transformations hallmarks of the Modi govt

The Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju further said that reforms and transformations are hallmarks of the current Modi government.

“Reforms and transformations have been hallmarks of the Narendra Modi government. Results of government initiatives are there for all to see," he said.

'I feel that we need to have very serious negotiations with the collegium'

Speaking about the collegium system, the Union Law minister stated, "We are in a unique situation. The Constitution of India is there. Until and unless the Parliament amends the constitution the provisions remain there. When it comes to the appointment of judges, the Constitution is very clear.”

“Without amending the provisions of the Constitution, the Supreme Court through its constitutional bench can change the provision without any amendment. I feel that we need to have very serious negotiations with the collegium. I've sent new proposals on provisions for the appointment of judges,” he added.