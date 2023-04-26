'We Must Strive For Santushtikaran But Not Tushtikaran': PM Modi At Republic Summit 2023

Addressing the third edition of the Republic Summit on the theme ‘TIME OF TRANSFORMATION’, PM Narendra Modi talked about the policy of striving not for appeasement but for satisfaction. Stressing the several policies the government has launched in the past few years, PM Modi said, “We have a mindset to serve the people of India. We must strive for, not 'tushtikaran' but 'santushtikaran' (not appeasement but satisfaction). With this approach, we have created a defensive shield for the poor and middle-class people. This shield has saved the poor people from becoming even more poor.”

Ayushman Yojna has saved many of our poor citizens: PM

Addressing the Ayushman Yojna which PM Modi launched in the year 2018, he said, “Lot of you may not know that the Ayushman Yojna has saved many poor citizens. This is not the only policy that has helped people in hard times but cheaper medicines, free vaccination, free dialysis, accident insurance, and life insurance have been provided to crores of families for the first time."

PM Modi also spoke about PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojna and stated, "PM Gareeb Kalyan Yojna is also a protective shield for a large amount of the Indian population. This theme didn’t let anyone sleep without food even during the time of global pandemic. Today, the government is spending Rs 4 crore on the same theme. Be one nation....one ration card, they all are a part of the defensive shield.”

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" concluded in New Delhi on Wednesday and witnessed the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.