Republic Summit | Prioritised India's Interest Amidst Russia-Ukraine War: FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is at the Republic Summit. She was asked about the major once-in-a-century challenges India and the world, in general, have faced in recent times; be it the pandemic or the ongoing war in Europe.

Speaking about the war in Ukraine, the Finance Minister said that purchasing Russian oil wasn’t a matter of “was it easy or hard” but a matter of doing what is in the nation’s interest. “It was clear for us that we had to take a call for India’s interest,” she said. The war led to turmoil in the energy markets and if India didn’t buy Russian oil, it would have to buy oil from other sources at a more costly rate, which would have negatively impacted India’s current account deficit.

Sanctions were a challenge, suggests the Finance Minister

“We knew the path on which we had to go on, balancing all sides,” she said. “And the sanctions were unbelievable, in the sense..the using of the global payment system, the SWIFT was also not also available after a point if you transacted with some banks that had exposure” she added. “At each stage, we had to think of India’s interest. We had to move forward carefully,” she continued.

Sitharaman on challenges that emerged due to the war

Sitharaman also spoke about the challenge of evacuating Indian students from Ukraine when the war broke out. Many Indian students were evacuated when a temporary ceasefire was announced but the Finance Minister pointed out that many were still stuck in the war zone, and they had to be evacuated without the relative safety a ceasefire provides. She highlighted the efforts people in government made to get the students out safely.

The Minister also spoke about other impacts the war had, which perhaps didn’t make it to the headlines. She gave the example of sunflower oil. India, at that time, imported a significant amount of sunflower oil from Ukraine. The government was thinking “Is it possible to get that extra drop of edible oil from Ukraine at the last minute,” said Sitharaman. "Is it possible to get fertilizers from Russia, because our farmers need it," she continued. After the war, the Indian government had to navigate tricky waters, to ensure India's interests are pursued relentlessly, even amidst all the chaos.