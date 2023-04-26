On the second day of the Republic Summit 2023 at Taj Palace in New Delhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday dismissed the perception created by others that he is anti-minority and stressed that people from minority communities have benefited from the pro-people policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party governments.

In a conversation with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at Republic Summit 2023, CM Sarma said: "If you look at the minority politics of the country, there is one approach from Delhi or you can name it an approach from so-called Aristocratic Delhi."

"They want that minority people should be an instrument of politics, an impression should be created in mind that you are a minority so you have no right to be a majority- you cannot become a doctor or an engineer. You have to have a life which will ensure you a loyal vote bank of a party. But we have worked very hard to liberate minority people from this perception," he added.

'BJP wants development without appeasement': Assam CM

The Assam CM stated that the BJP wants development without appeasement. "We want development without appeasement. Today if you go to any place of Assam, any minority-dominated place of Assam, I will draw a similar crowd which I will draw in the majority people," he said.

"The Prime Minister has ensured that the highest number of houses which are allotted to the poor goes to the poor, not on the basis of religion. The minorities are also poor, so if you go by the statistics, the highest number of minority people have benefited from the pro-people policy of people. That is why we don’t have a problem with minorities. Perception ka to bazar hota hai, koi banata hai perception (There is a market for perception, someone makes perception)," the Assam Chief Minister added.