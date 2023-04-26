Western Model Can't Be The Solution For Our Healthcare: Fortis CEO Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi

Managing Director and CEO (Fortis), Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi stressed that public and private health care systems must go hand in hand to make the Indian health care system more resilient and that Western world healthcare solutions cannot be the solutions for our country.

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, whilst responding to the questions asked by Suhel Seth, Managing partner, Counselage India & Brand Guru at the 3rd edition of the Republic Summit 2023 on Tuesday, lauded the central government for bringing the transformation by creating the digital healthcare mission.

Explaining at the Republic Summit 2023, why Western world healthcare solutions cannot be the solutions for India, Dr Raghuvanshi said, "It is very important to understand that health care and effluence cannot go hand in hand. India probably would be one of the countries that would prove that health care is not linked to effluence. If you look at the system, which in the West is either a captive system or Public Health Care System like what you see in the NHS (National Health Service) in the UK (United Kingdom) or you see the US health system, the amount of money they spend and what they get. You know the status of the NHS, they're virtually on strike, there are long waiting lists, etc. So those cannot be the solutions for us."

We can take inspiration but can't recreate western model: Dr Raghuvanshi

"We can take inspiration from the different models from the West but cannot recreate just one of those models, which is already proven to be inefficient. So, one of the things which the current government has done and the transformation they have brought is by creating the digital healthcare mission. This, I think, is going to be the highway of the future for healthcare and is going to transform the health care in India," MD and CEO, Fortis, remarked.

Talking about health care system in India not being as accessible as it should be, since there is a lack of inroads into health care in rural as well as semi-urban India, Dr Ashutosh responded, "Until and unless we take the delivery to the last mile, we are not going to see the dividend of whatever we are interesting in healthcare. India has done phenomenally well during the most unfortunate couple of years of the pandemic. Our system showed that we had some innate strength in that system. We managed pretty well in spite of the fact that our system is very suboptimal, especially in tier two and tier three cities the infrastructure is not adequate. So, there was a gap, but there is a certain innate strength over there as well."

He added that to make the system resilient and to make it thrive, some things are needed to be done, wherein both the public health care system and the private health care system have to go hand in hand. "It cannot be public or private, it has to be a Public and Private combination," he said.