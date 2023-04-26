You Have Not Wavered From Nation First Pledge: PM Modi To Republic As It Nears Six Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday graced the third edition of the Republic Summit 2023 and applauded Republic network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for “not wavering from nation first pledge”.

“You have not wavered from your pledge of nation first. You have persevered despite all challenges," remarked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he showed his presence as the Chief Guest at the biggest news event of the year.

Referring to the Republic network’s Editor-in-Chief, the PM said: "Either he had a bad throat or they were at his throat. But you have not wavered from your pledge of nation first."

#PMAtRepublicSummit | Arnab, you have persevered despite all challenges - either he had a bad throat or they were at his throat. But you have not wavered from your pledge of 'nation first': @PMOIndia @narendramodi at #RepublicSummit 2023.



Tune in LIVE - https://t.co/JBOJSkzlid… pic.twitter.com/AZI6cTir6o — Republic (@republic) April 26, 2023

Hailing Republic TV as it is set to complete six years, the PM said: “Despite all obstacles and hardships, Republic TV has been steadfast. The channel didn't stop despite going through several adversities."

Arnab Goswami welcomes PM Modi

Welcoming PM Narendra Modi at Republic Summit 2023, Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said, “I want to say that w3e believe in you, your vision, and your leadership. All the dreams that were shown to the people of India for the last 70 years are being fulfilled now under your tutelage.”

Our economy has reached $3.5 trillion: PM

While addressing the Republic Media Summit as Chief Guest, PM Modi also spoke about the growing economy. "The theme of this Summit is Time of Transformation, meaning that the transformation people expected can be seen on the ground."

"It took India around 60 years to become a $1 trillion economy. Till 2014, we somehow reached the $2 trillion mark. However, after completing 9 years, our economy has reached $3.5 trillion,” he added.