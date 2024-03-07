Advertisement

Republic Summit 2024: The Sandeshkhali incident has exposed the functioning of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Republic Summit 2024 on Thursday, March 7, being held in the national capital.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at Republic Summit 2024 based on the theme of ‘Bharat: The Next Decade’, Amit Shah said that it was unfortunate that the women of Sandeshkhali had to face such atrocities.

What is alarming is that the Mamata govt is indulging in state-sponsored infiltration. This is being done only for vote bank politics: