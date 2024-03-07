×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Sandeshkhali Has Exposed Mamata, State-Sponsored Infiltration in Bengal: Amit Shah

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
There Must Be Many Like Shahjahan In Bengal: Central Fact-Finding Team on Visit to Sandeshkhali
Women in Sandeshkhali protesting against TMC | Image:ANI/File
Republic Summit 2024: The Sandeshkhali incident has exposed the functioning of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Republic Summit 2024 on Thursday, March 7, being held in the national capital. 

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at Republic Summit 2024 based on the theme of ‘Bharat: The Next Decade’, Amit Shah said that it was unfortunate that the women of Sandeshkhali had to face such atrocities. 

What is alarming is that the Mamata govt is indulging in state-sponsored infiltration. This is being done only for vote bank politics: 

 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Arnab GoswamiRepublic Summit

