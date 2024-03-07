Sandeshkhali Has Exposed Mamata Banerjee: Amit Shah at Republic Summit 2024

Advertisement

Republic Summit 2024: The Sandeshkhali incident has exposed the functioning of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Republic Summit 2024 on Thursday, March 7, being held in the national capital.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at Republic Summit 2024 based on the theme of ‘Bharat: The Next Decade’, Amit Shah said that it was unfortunate that the women of Sandeshkhali had to face such atrocities. He also accused Mamata Banerjee's government of allowing infiltration for vote bank politics.

“The incidents in Sandeshkhali have exposed the Mamata govt. How can such incidents against women along religious lines can happen under a woman CM like Mamata Banerjee,” questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah. All is being done for vote bank politics, said Amit Shah. We will make sure that we make bengal ‘Sonar Bengal,' said Amit Shah.

