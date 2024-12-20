Sangam LIVE: India's Biggest Event On Sahitya, Sur Aur Shakti Set For Grand Opening | Image: Republic

Republic Bharat Sangam 2024: Republic Bharat is hosting Sangam - Sahitya, Sur, aur Shakti (Literature, Music, and Power) on Friday, December 20, at its headquarters in Noida Sector 158. The event will bring together figures from the world of music, literature, and culture on the Republic platform.

The aim of Republic Bharat Sangam is to promote India's cultural heritage among its people through literature, music, and power.