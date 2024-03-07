×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

'Republic Was Right, False Allegations Were Levelled Against it': Piyush Goyal on Fake TRP Case

The Uddhav Thackeray government had accused the Republic Media Network of manipulating Television Ratings Points (TRP).

Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic Summit
Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami with Union Minister Piyush Goyal at Republic Summit 2024 | Image:Grab
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Republic Summit 2024: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal recalled the harassment and hardships that Republic Media's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had to go through, after a false case was filed against the network, while addressing the Republic Summit 2024 based on the theme of ‘Bharat: The Next Decade’ on Thursday, March 7. 

Piyush Goyal asserted that the Republic Network was right, highlighting that the false court could not stand in the court of law. “False allegations were made against Republic. Republic was right. The harassment that Arnab had to go through personally, we shall stand up and give him a round of applause,” said Piyush Goyal at the Republic Summit 2024. 

Advertisement

Following the battle of 3.5 years, a Mumbai court ordered the withdrawal of the fake TRP case against Arnab Goswami and Republic TV on Wednesday. The court accepted an application filed by the Mumbai police seeking closure of the case filed by the Uddhav Thackeray government in 2020. Issuing the order to withdraw the case, the court observed that the case was based on false evidence. 

The Uddhav Thackeray government had accused the Republic Media Network of manipulating Television Ratings Points (TRP). 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 11:07 IST

Arnab GoswamiRepublic Summit

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

14 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

16 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

17 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

17 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

21 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

21 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

21 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AI to push India’s travel and tourism industry in the next decade: Sabre

    Travel9 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi to Remain India’s Prime Minister For Next Decade, Says Amit Shah

    Republic Summit11 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali Has Exposed Mamata: Amit Shah at Republic Summit

    Republic Summit12 minutes ago

  4. Kashmir To Kanyakumari, There Should Be UCC: Shah at Republic Summit

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 6,400Cr in Srinagar

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo