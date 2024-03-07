'Republic Was Right, False Allegations Were Levelled Against it': Piyush Goyal on Fake TRP Case

Advertisement

Republic Summit 2024: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal recalled the harassment and hardships that Republic Media's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had to go through, after a false case was filed against the network, while addressing the Republic Summit 2024 based on the theme of ‘Bharat: The Next Decade’ on Thursday, March 7.

Piyush Goyal asserted that the Republic Network was right, highlighting that the false court could not stand in the court of law. “False allegations were made against Republic. Republic was right. The harassment that Arnab had to go through personally, we shall stand up and give him a round of applause,” said Piyush Goyal at the Republic Summit 2024.

Advertisement

Following the battle of 3.5 years, a Mumbai court ordered the withdrawal of the fake TRP case against Arnab Goswami and Republic TV on Wednesday. The court accepted an application filed by the Mumbai police seeking closure of the case filed by the Uddhav Thackeray government in 2020. Issuing the order to withdraw the case, the court observed that the case was based on false evidence.

The Uddhav Thackeray government had accused the Republic Media Network of manipulating Television Ratings Points (TRP).

Advertisement