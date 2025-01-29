Asteroid Warning: Could This 196-Foot Rock Crash Into Earth in 2032?

Science: A recently-discovered asteroid 2024 YR4 may make a very close approach to Earth in 8 years. This newly discovered asteroid, designated 2024 YR4 by the scientists, has caught the attention of astronomers and space enthusiasts across the world. Measuring approximately 196 feet (60 meters) wide, this near-Earth object (NEO) has a 1-in-83 chance of impacting Earth on December 22, 2032.

Recently-discovered asteroid 2024 YR4 may make a very close approach to Earth in 8 years. It is thought to be 40-100 meters wide.

Discovery and Observations

The asteroid was first detected by the ATLAS project, an asteroid impact early warning system developed by the University of Hawaii and funded by NASA. Currently, 2024 YR4 is about 43 million kilometers away from Earth and is expected to make its closest approach on the specified date.

Potential Impact and Risks

While the odds of impact are relatively low, the potential consequences are significant. If 2024 YR4 were to collide with Earth, it could cause an explosion in the atmosphere (airburst) or create an impact crater depending on its composition. Astronomers are closely monitoring the asteroid to refine its trajectory and better understand its characteristics.

Current Status and Future Observations

Astronomers emphasise that the current predictions are based on early observations and that the asteroid's orbit is still uncertain. With more refined studies and observations, the risk of impact may decrease. Scientists plan to continue tracking 2024 YR4 using advanced telescopes to gather more data on its size, composition, and trajectory.

The newly discovered asteroid 2024 YR has a 1/88 chance to hit Earth on December 22, 2032. In the worst-case scenario, where exactly will it hit?

Asteroid 2024 YR4 is predicted to follow an equatorial path that could take it over some pretty populated places, like Mumbai in India, parts of the Arabian Peninsula, and some countries in Africa like Nigeria and Ghana.