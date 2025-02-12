DRDO Successfully Tests Drogue Parachutes: How They Will Help Astronauts In Gaganyaan Mission

Chandigarh: DRDO has successfully tested newly developed Drogue parachutes for ISRO’s upcoming and most advanced Gaganyaan mission. The drogue parachutes, which were tested at RTRS facility TBRL in Chandigarh, have been jointly developed by VSSC and ADRDE.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, DRDO wrote, “Gaganyaan Drogue parachutes jointly developed by VSSC and ADRDE were successfully tested at RTRS facility TBRL, Chandigarh. The test involved simultaneous firing of two Drogue parachutes to simulate deployment at maximum Angle of attack of Crew module during descend.”

DRDO also shared a video showing how the new drogue parachutes performed the task during the trial. The 14-second clip showed two drogue parachutes demonstrating the de-accelerating process at the Rail Track Rocket facilty of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh.

How DRDO's Drogue parachutes will be used during Gaganyaan?

The drogue parachutes will be helpful in de-accelerating and reducing the speed of the space vehicle during astronauts re-entry on earth during the Ganganyaan mission.

Last month, ISRO informed that the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre of ISRO has dispatched the Crew Module for the first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (G1) after successfully completing the integration of the liquid propulsion system.

Gaganyaan will be ISRO’s first attempt towards acquiring human spaceflight capabilities. Before sending the crew, the ISRO is planning to send uncrewed mission to the space under its Gaganyaan project.

“On 21 January 2025, the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of ISRO dispatched the Crew Module for the first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (G1), after successfully completing the integration of the liquid propulsion system,” ISRO said in a statement.

LPSC, Bengaluru has dispatched the module to Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, officials said.

According to the space agency, the Crew Module Propulsion System (CMPS) is a bi-propellant based Reaction Control System (RCS) and is meant for precise three axis control namely Pitch, Yaw and Roll, of crew module.

The control will be initiated following separation of service module during the descent and re-entry phase until the deployment of parachute-based deceleration system.