IAF's Chinook Helicopter Drops ISRO's 'Pushpak Vimaan' From 4.5 km Altitude Landing Experiment
The IAF today collaborated with the Indian Space Research Organisation in the ‘Pushpak Vimaan’ Reusable Landing Vehicle (RLV) landing experiment in Chitradurga
Chitradurga: The Indian Air Force today collaborated with the Indian Space Research Organisation in the ‘Pushpak Vimaan’ Reusable Landing Vehicle (RLV) LEX 02 landing experiment and dropped the 'Pushpak Vimaan' from an altitude of 4.5 km.
The shuttle was dropped from 4.5 km above the earth to a runway in Karnataka's Chitradurga by IAF's Chinook helicopter.
The landing experiment was conducted earlier in the day which was proud moment for Indian Air Force.
In a post on X, the IAF stated, “Utilising the #IAF Chinook helicopter for its airlift and subsequent positioning at a predefined altitude and location, @isro successfully demonstrated the autonomous landing capability of the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) 'PUSHPAK' as part of its RLV-LEX 2 mission. Airlifted to an altitude of 4.5 kms, IAF Air Warriors were part of the successful mission. IAF heartily congratulates #ISRO on achieving this milestone. IAF will contribute and collaborate in future as well, for many such undertakings.”
According to ISRO, “The mission was accomplished by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) along with the Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC) and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU).”
