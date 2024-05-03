ISRO Captures Images of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander, Pragyan Rover

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter's OHRC (Orbiter High Resolution Camera) has captured stunning images showcasing the Pragyan Rover parked beside the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander at the Shiv Shakti point on the lunar surface.

