Updated May 3rd, 2024 at 17:38 IST
ISRO Captures Images of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander, Pragyan Rover
Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter's OHRC (Orbiter High Resolution Camera) has captured stunning images showcasing the Pragyan Rover.
- Science
- 1 min read
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
ISRO Captures Images of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander, Pragyan Rover | Image:X
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter's OHRC (Orbiter High Resolution Camera) has captured stunning images showcasing the Pragyan Rover parked beside the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander at the Shiv Shakti point on the lunar surface.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Advertisement
Published May 3rd, 2024 at 17:38 IST