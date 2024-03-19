Advertisement

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has unveiled its latest endeavor to foster talent in the field of space science and technology with the introduction of its Internship Scheme and Student Project Trainee Scheme. These initiatives are designed to provide students from across India with the opportunity to explore their interests and gain practical experience in the dynamic realm of space exploration.

Who Can Apply?

Under the Internship Scheme, undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD students from recognized institutions, both within India and abroad, pursuing disciplines in Science/Technology are eligible. The internship offers a maximum duration of 45 days, allowing students to immerse themselves in cutting-edge space research.

Eligibility Criteria:

Prospective applicants must meet stringent eligibility criteria, including a minimum overall score of 60% or a CGPA of 6.32 out of 10. This ensures that only the most dedicated and academically accomplished students are selected for the program.

ISRO has also introduced the Student Project Trainee Scheme, catering to students at various stages of their academic journey. Eligible candidates include engineering students who have completed their 6th semester, ME/MTech students after their 1st semester, final-year BSc/Diploma students, MSc students after their 1st semester, and PhD scholars who have completed their coursework.

Duration and Selection Process:

The duration of the project ranges from a minimum of 45 days to an extensive 30 months, depending on the degree pursued. The selection process for both schemes will be rigorous, with applications meticulously scrutinized by respective Centres/Units according to established norms.

No Stipend, but Priceless Experience:

While interns and project trainees will not receive any stipend or financial support, they will have the invaluable opportunity to collaborate with renowned professionals in their respective fields. Upon successful completion of the internship or project, participants will be awarded a certificate recognizing their contribution to ISRO's endeavors.

Application Details:

Interested students are encouraged to visit the respective Centre/Unit websites for detailed guidelines and application procedures. While accommodation facilities are not provided, arrangements may be made on a chargeable basis, subject to availability.

With these new schemes, ISRO aims to inspire and empower the next generation of space enthusiasts, paving the way for innovative breakthroughs in space exploration and technology.

For more information click here