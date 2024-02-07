Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 31st, 2024 at 18:53 IST

ISRO Set to Launch INSAT-3DS Aboard GSLV on February 17 From Sriharikota

INSAT-3DS is designed to enhance the capabilities of the existing INSAT system. INSAT-3DS is equipped with advanced meteorological instruments.

Isha Bhandari
INSAT-3DS is designed to enhance the capabilities of the existing INSAT system. INSAT-3DS is equipped with advanced meteorological instruments.
Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of its state-of-the-art meteorological satellite, INSAT-3DS. The INSAT-3DS spacecraft is scheduled to embark on its journey on February 17, 2024, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota aboard the GSLV-F14 rocket. INSAT-3DS designed to augment the capabilities of the existing INSAT system, it will provide continuity of services to the in-orbit INSAT-3D and 3DR satellites. 

Everything you need to know about INSAT-3DS 

The exclusive meteorological satellite, equipped with advanced instruments, aims to enhance weather forecasting, disaster management, and related meteorological services.

Flagged off to SDSC-SHAR on January 25, 2024, for integration with the launch vehicle, INSAT-3DS will occupy a geostationary orbit at an altitude of approximately 35,786 kilometers, positioned at 82 degrees East longitude.

Featuring a six-channel Imager and an Infrared Sounder, the satellite's advanced meteorological instruments are pivotal for monitoring weather patterns, detecting cyclones, and aiding communication during natural calamities.

As part of the Indian National Satellite System (INSAT) series, which revolutionized India's communication sector since the commissioning of INSAT-1B in 1983, the INSAT-3DS mission is poised to contribute significantly to the nation's meteorological imaging and data relay capabilities.

The GSLV-F14 mission's launch window extends from February 17 to March 17, as per the latest Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) issued by ISRO. This venture promises to bolster India's infrastructure for weather monitoring and disaster preparedness, reaffirming the country's position as a global leader in space technology applications for societal benefits.

With the countdown underway, Sriharikota is poised to witness another milestone as ISRO continues its legacy of pioneering space missions, solidifying India's standing as a global leader in space exploration and satellite technology.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 18:46 IST

