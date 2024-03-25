Advertisement

Lunar Eclipse on Holi: The penumbral lunar eclipse is set to coincide with the Holi celebrations in India as the astronomers and stargazers are eagerly awaiting the once in a lifetime celestial event that will take place on Monday. As it is being said, the penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, but the three celestial bodies do not form a perfectly aligned straight line and the Moon passes through the outer part of the Earth's shadow, known as the ‘penumbra’.

Observing an eclipse, whether a solar eclipse or a lunar eclipse has remained to be an awe-inspiring experience among the stargazers. However, it is quite crucial to remain observant about the safety measures to ensure an undamageable viewing session.

During penumbral lunar eclipse, Earth partially blocks Sun rays from reaching Moon

Scheduled to occur on March 25, the penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth partially blocks the Sun's rays from reaching the Moon, casting a faint shadow on its surface.

The eclipse is a phenomenon that occurs when the Earth, moon and sun are in perfect alignment. Unlike total or partial eclipses, the penumbral eclipse is more subtle, often requiring keen observation to detect the slight darkening of the Moon.

To safely observe the penumbral lunar eclipse, astronomers and amateur sky watchers should keep a few necessary things in their mind as a preventive measure. This includes:

Use of proper eye protection even though you are using telescopes or binoculars during the eclipse. Use of sunglasses is advised to be completely avoided for viewing an eclipse, but it is being said that penumbral lunar eclipse can be observed through normal glasses or with the naked eye.

For a clear and unobstructed view of the eastern horizon ensure a location away from city lights and tall buildings for observing the rising Moon during the eclipse.

It is necessary to check the weather forecast in advance to ensure favourable viewing conditions.

To enhance the experience of observing a penumbral lunar eclipse, use of binoculars or a telescope is being suggested. It is also to ensure the proper setup and calibration of the equipment before the eclipse begins.

