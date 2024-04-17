Advertisement

Florida: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) confirmed on Monday that a ‘mystery’ object that tore through the roof of a Florida home in March was a splintered portion of a space equipment discarded at the International Space Station.

The cylindrical-shaped object that crashed through the roof in Naples on March 8 was subsequently taken to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral for further examination.

The US-based space agency said it was a metal support used to mount old batteries on a cargo pallet for disposal. The pallet was jettisoned from the space station in 2021, and the load was expected to eventually fully burn up on entry into Earth’s atmosphere, but one piece survived.

The weight of the discarded space object was 1.6 pounds (0.7 kilograms) and was 4 inches (10 centimeters) tall and roughly 1 1/2 inches (4 centimeters) wide.

Alejandro Otero, the owner of the home where the chunk of a space junk crashed through, said that at the time of the incident he was on vacation and his son told him what happened.

Otero came home early to check on the house, finding the object had ripped through his ceiling and torn up the flooring.

“I was shaking. I was completely in disbelief. What are the chances of something landing on my house with such force to cause so much damage,” Otero said. “I’m super grateful that nobody got hurt.”