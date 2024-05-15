Advertisement

Washington: Nasa has shared stunning visuals of two strong solar flares that cannot pass through earth’s atmosphere.

Nasa shared these pictures on social media X, and also shared some valuable information that every science enthusiast should know.

According to @NASASun, “The Sun emitted two strong solar flares, the first peaking at 10:09pm ET on May 13, 2024, and the second peaking at 8:55am on May 14, 2024, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured images of the event, which were classified as X1.7 and X1.2.”

What Are Solar Flares?

Solar flares are powerful bursts of radiation. Harmful radiation from a flare cannot pass through Earth’s atmosphere to physically affect humans on the ground. However, when intense enough they can disturb the atmosphere in the layer where GPS & communications signals travel.

Solar Flare Visuals:

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured these images of the solar flares – as seen in the bright flash on the right sides of the images – on May 13 and May 14, 2024. These images show a subset of extreme ultraviolet light that highlights the extremely hot material in flares and which is colorized in purple, pink, and gold.